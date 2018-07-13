A new indictment accusing Russian intelligence officers of hacking Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election has increased pressure on President Donald Trump to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two meet in Helsinki on Monday for their first summit.
The new charges have also spurred a growing number of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to call for Trump to cancel the meeting. A senior administration official told NBC News on Friday that there was a "zero" percent chance that the summit would be canceled.
“I hope it’s high noon in Helsinki,” John Carlin, former chief of staff and senior counsel to Mueller said on CNBC’s Power Lunch Friday. “This is a face-off between the leader of the free world and Putin’s Russia, who’s been determined to undermine democracy.”
Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced a slew of new charges against Russian nationals Friday for conspiring to interfere in the 2016 election.
Read more: Mueller charges 12 Russians with hacking during 2016 election
The timing of the announcement raised questions about whether it will impact the president's overseas diplomacy. Trump was meeting with the Queen of England at the moment Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released the news, and the president had participated in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May just prior.
All eyes, however, will be turned to his meeting with Putin, which Trump had characterized earlier in the week as perhaps "the easiest" part of his overseas trip that began with the NATO summit on Wednesday.
Trump said during his campaign for the presidency that he would improve the United States' relationship with Russia, a project that has become complicated by the investigation into whether any of his associates have had improper ties to Russia.
As president, Trump has repeatedly called for warming relations with the country, even as allies have condemned Putin's annexation of Crimea and other actions the Russian government is alleged to have been involved in, including the poisoning of former Russian nationals living in the U.K.