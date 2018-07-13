As with the special counsel's previous indictments, news of who would be charged — and when — was a closely guarded secret. Until minutes before the announcement, even some senior Senate staff assumed the Justice Department would not issue Russia-related news so close to the president's meeting with Putin.

Rosenstein asserted that the timing of the new indictment was based on "the facts, the law, and Department of Justice policies."

"The indictment was returned today because prosecutors determined that the evidence was sufficient to present these allegations to a federal grand jury," Rosenstein added.

Still, the timing of the indictment seemed to show Trump's own Justice Department rebutting comments the president had made just hours before.

Earlier in the day, the president had downplayed Russian meddling efforts, re-iterating his claims that the special counsel's probe was a "rigged witch hunt" and saying it hurt his efforts to draw the two countries closer together.

"We do have a political problem where, you know, in the United States we have this stupidity going on. Pure stupidity. But it makes it very hard to do something with Russia," Trump told reporters during the joint press conference with May on Friday. "Anything you do, it’s always going to be, ‘Oh, Russia, he loves Russia.’ I love the United States. But I love getting along with Russia."

In a statement issued after the charges were made public, the White House shrugged off the idea that the administration would be negatively affected by the news.

"Today’s charges include no allegations of knowing involvement by anyone on the campaign and no allegations that the alleged hacking affected the election result," Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement. "This is consistent with what we have been saying all along."

The president's attorney Rudy Giuliani called the charges "good news for all Americans," and called on the special counsel to "end this pursuit of the president and say President Trump is completely innocent."

The indictment made no mention of the president.

Trump said Friday that he planned to address election meddling in his Monday meeting with Putin, though he has wavered on the issue. The White House has said the two will discuss the crisis in Syria and nuclear nonproliferation, among other topics.

"You never know about meetings, what happens, right," the president told reporters last month regarding whether he would address election meddling.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin does not view Trump as a friend or an enemy but as a "negotiation counterpart," according to a Friday article in the Russian state news agency Tass. Trump had expressed his desire to become Putin's friend during a news conference in Brussels earlier in the week.

The new indictment, the second to be levied against a group of Russian nationals by the special counsel in connection to election interference, highlights Trump’s reluctance to accept the intelligence community's conclusions about Russia’s election meddling.

The collection of government intelligence agencies released a report in January 2017 that said Russia hacked into accounts belonging to senior Democratic officials and released the information to the public.

"We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump," the report said.

Trump has repeatedly called the Russia probe a "hoax," and has appeared at times to prefer Russia's interpretation of its role in the election over his administration's.

"Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election! Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it?" he wrote in the June 28 post.

Just three days before the indictments were announced, Trump said his meeting with Putin might be the "easiest of them all." It isn't clear if Trump was aware of the indictments at the time he made the announcement, though Rosenstein said he had briefed Trump on the latest charges earlier this week.

Some leaders of his administration have followed suit: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in May she was "not aware" of the conclusion that Russia favored Trump's candidacy.