While concerns about a potential broadening trade war between the U.S. and major economies keep investors on edge, Friday will see the release of a number of major corporate earnings.

Before the bell, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, First Republic Bank, Infosys, and PNC Financial Services Group will publish their latest financial results.

On the data front, import prices are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET. Elsewhere, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to publish its latest Monetary Policy Report to Congress.

This comes prior to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony next week before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be in Virginia, taking part in a town hall chat at Northern Chapter of the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants in Falls Church.