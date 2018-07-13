Watch: Trump holds news conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May after he attacked Brexit plan

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a joint press conference Friday at Chequers with Prime Minister Theresa May during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The joint presser comes just hours after leaked excerpts from Trump's explosive interview with the Sun newspaper saw the president harshly criticizing May's recently unveiled plan for Britain's exit from the European Union, known as Brexit.

Trump complained to the tabloid that May ignored the advice he gave her about how to negotiate an exit from that international organization. And he added that if May follows through with her plan, a bilateral trade deal with the U.S. could be compromised.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the U.K., so it will probably kill the deal,” Trump told the tabloid.