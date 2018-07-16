CNBC AND NASDAQ DUBAI ANNOUNCE OPENING OF NEW STUDIO TO EXPAND MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS COVERAGE

Dubai, July 16, 2018 – CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today announced the expansion of its Middle East operations with a new studio set to open in October at Nasdaq Dubai.

The network will use the new base at MarketSite, part of Nasdaq Dubai’s new offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), to further enhance its editorial presence across the region. With MarketSite at the heart of Dubai’s financial hub, CNBC will speak to the business and government leaders helping shape the region’s economic future. MarketSite will host a range of thought leadership and capital markets activities.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Hosting CNBC at our MarketSite studio is an important step forward in Nasdaq Dubai’s mission to promote understanding and thought leadership in capital markets and business, among market participants as well as the general public. As Nasdaq Dubai’s own markets as well as others grow in size and sophistication, accurate information and insight are critical to successful investing, business decision-making and the region’s links with other areas of the world.”

KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director of CNBC International, said: “Nasdaq Dubai is at the epicenter of Dubai’s business community making it the ideal location to deepen our focus on telling the regional business story to our global audience. This new studio will quickly become an integral part of our daily business news programming around the word.”

CNBC currently broadcasts its morning show Capital Connection , fronted by its Anchor Hadley Gamble, from its headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market. The network’s new Dubai studio will work in concert with programming across Abu Dhabi, Singapore and London aiming to broaden its regional footprint.

DIFC is home to more than 2,000 active registered companies, with a combined workforce of over 22,000 professionals. Dubai hosts the Middle East headquarters of many leading international businesses as well as its own prominent enterprises.

MarketSite will open soon as part of an office move by Nasdaq Dubai to larger premises within DIFC in a new building named ‘The Exchange’. MarketSite will feature an event space for market-opening bell ringings and seminars by issuers and other companies, attracting global visibility.

Notes to editors:

Nasdaq Dubai’s MarketSite will also feature an attractive and technologically advanced event space for market-opening bell-ringing events drawing global visibility, where a wide range of organisations and individuals can make key announcements to the world, including executives celebrating IPOs and other listings. The space will be open for corporate functions, seminars, roundtables and educational forums on the economy and business scene.

CNBC launched its Middle East Headquarters in Abu Dhabi’s International Financial Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market, in April 2018, co-anchoring its daily Capital Connections show from both Abu Dhabi and the CNBC Asia Headquarters in Singapore.

About CNBC

CNBC is the leading global broadcaster of live business and financial news and information, reporting directly from the major financial markets around the globe with regional headquarters Singapore, London and New York. The TV channel is available in more than 410 million homes worldwide.

CNBC.com is the preeminent financial news source on the web, featuring an unprecedented amount of video, real-time market analysis, web-exclusive live video and analytical financial tools.

CNBC is a division of NBCUniversal. For more information, visit www.cnbc.com.

About Nasdaq Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS).

The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Nasdaq Dubai is located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).