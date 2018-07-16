This wristband lets humans control machines with their minds

The start-up envisions the technology will completely change the way we use our devices.

"Your phone, a tablet, the computer that’s built into a kiosk at the airport. All of those things are potential areas in which CTRL-labs can completely change the means by which you interact with those experiences," Reardon said.

The team thinks the technology will initially be used for augmented and virtual reality, but CTRL-labs is already experimenting with medical applications. The device is being used at Johns Hopkins University, where it is being tested for neurorehabilitation for stroke patients and hand transplants.

Later this year, CTRL-labs will release its technology to software developers.

"I have every faith in the world that this technology will come to dominate the way that we interact with machines. CTRL-labs may not be the company that pulls that off, but the technology will rewrite technology history," says Kaifosh.