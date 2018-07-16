Goldman Sachs releases 'tactical' stock picks for this earnings season

This earnings season is likely to be more volatile than the market is preparing for, according to Goldman Sachs, which outlined a tactical plan for clients looking to play the latest financial numbers.

Analysts at the bank highlighted a number of stocks they believe investors should consider during a month typically rife with surprises.

“We leverage our analysts’ fresh estimates to identify the 25 most out-of-consensus opportunities from our Americas coverage universe in collaboration with our analysts,” analyst John Marshall said in a note Thursday. “Earnings day moves have been trending bigger over the past 3 years, July volatility typically surprises investors, there are more moving parts due to strong growth, tax reform and increasing inflation, and options implied moves are near the lowest in 11 years.”

Here are four stocks Goldman Sachs recommends at the start of second-quarter earnings.