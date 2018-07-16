Industrial production rebounds in June on manufacturing, mining power

U.S. industrial production increased in June, boosted by a sharp rebound in manufacturing and further gains in mining output, the latest sign of robust economic growth in the second quarter.

The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday industrial production rose 0.6 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.5 percent decline in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial production rising 0.6 percent last month after a previously reported 0.1 percent dip in May.

Industrial production increased at a 6.0 percent annualized rate in the second quarter, faster than the 2.4 percent pace logged in the January-March period.

Manufacturing output surged 0.8 percent in June after decreasing 1.0 percent in May. A 7.8 percent jump in motor vehicle production buoyed manufacturing output last month. Motor vehicle production declined 8.6 percent in May after a fire at a parts supplier caused a sharp drop in the assembly of trucks.

The data came on the heels of a report on Monday showing retail sales not only rose solidly in June, but were much stronger than previously reported in May.

Strong industrial production and retail sales, together with smaller trade deficits in April and June, suggest economic growth accelerated sharply in the second quarter.

Gross domestic product estimates for the April-June quarter are as high as a 5.2 percent rate, more than double the first quarter's 2 percent pace.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the economy, is being supported by a strong domestic and global economy. But escalating trade tensions between the United States and its major trade partners, including China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union, could undercut business spending.