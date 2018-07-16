McCain's blistering take on Trump came hours after the president, appearing with Putin at a press conference after their summit in Helsinki, Finland, refused to critizice Putin for what American intelligence agencies have said was a concerted effort by Russian to intefere in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump also had said that the United States and Russia are both to blame for the bad state of their current relationship with each other.

McCain's broadside at the president — and the criticism of many others — was much harsher than a prepared statement issued by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc.

There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world," Ryan said. "That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence. The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally."

"There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy."

Here is McCain's full statement: