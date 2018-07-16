United shares jump after airline raises profit outlook

United Continental shares jumped by more than 3 percent in after-market trading Tuesday after the parent company of the third-largest U.S. carrier topped second-quarter profit expectations and raised its outlook for the year.

Revenue in the quarter ended in June rose close to 8 percent from the year-ago period to $10.78 billion, slightly higher than Wall Street estimates of $10.72 billion, the company said in releasing its earnings after the markets closed.

Airlines have been grappling with a profit-crimping surge in fuel costs, generally their second-largest expense after labor. It poses a conundrum for airlines that are trying to capitalize on robust travel demand — albeit at smaller profit margins. United's fuel costs surged 43 percent during the quarter and weighed on the carrier's bottom line. Net income in the three months ended in June was $684 million, down nearly 17 percent.

United CEO Oscar Munoz had come under pressure earlier this year after the airline launched an aggressive growth plan, which worried investors that the extra supply of seats in the market would suppress airfares. United trimmed its forecast for full-year capacity growth to as much as 5 percent from the up to 5.5 percent it forecast in April. Analysts expect airlines to scale back on growth once the peak summer travel season is over.

But United's sunnier outlook for the year appears to have calmed some investor worries. The airline expects to earn a full-year per-share profit of between $7.25 to $8.75, up from an estimate in April of $7.00 to $8.50.

The revenue per each seat United flew a mile in the last quarter, a key measure of performance for airlines, rose 2.8 percent in the second quarter. The company said it expects that to grow at an even faster pace, as much as 6 percent, in the three months ending in September.

United's per-share profits on an adjusted basis came in at $3.23 a share, above the $3.07 a share analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected. The company's adjusted EPS was boosted, in part, because fewer shares were outstanding during the quarter. United said it repurchased $407 million of its common shares in the second quarter.

"We delivered great financial results and strong operational performance in the second quarter despite the significant headwind of higher fuel prices," Munoz said in a statement.

American Airlines, the world's largest carrier by traffic, reports its second-quarter earnings on July 26.

United will hold a call with analysts on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results and outlook.