Your first trade for Tuesday, July 17

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alphabet

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Bank of America

David Seaburg was a buyer of Netflix

Guy Adami was a buyer of U.S. Bancorp

