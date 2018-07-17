Barcelona announces record revenue, expects to break $1.17 billion by 2021

Even before the start of the new season, FC Barcelona has scored a big win, announcing record revenue numbers for 2017/18.

The club won the Spanish La Liga title and Copa del Rey trophy in May and has announced revenue of 914 million euros ($1.07 billion) for the past season.

Player transfers in and out of the club have had an impact on the figures, led by the 200 million euro world record fee it received for Brazilian forward Neymar when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain during summer 2017.

That money was then reinvested into player recruitment, as Barcelona twice broke its own transfer record — first with Frenchman Ousmane Dembele for 141 million euros, and then in January when it spent 158 million euros on long-time target Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

The club has stated total expenses of 882 million euros, with an operating profit of 32 million euros and a net profit of 13 million euros, after taxes. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was set at 177 million euros.

“The board has valued the final balance of the year positively, and it's in line with the strategic plan of the club to reach 1,000 million euros of income in 2021,” FC Barcelona said in a statement on its website.

It went on to add that a complete list of financial year-end results, as well as a new budget, will be reported publicly before Barcelona’s next “members’ general assembly.”

The Champions League trophy eluded Barcelona in 2017/18, after it let slip a three goal advantage in the second leg of its quarter-final tie with Roma.

The new Spanish league season kicks-off on August 18.