    Delivering Alpha

    Billionaire investor Howard Marks is worried about FANG stocks: Things that are most hyped tend to 'produce the most pain’

    Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Group
    Chris Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Group

    Howard Marks is cautious on several high-flying technology growth stocks.

    The investor was asked if he was worried about the soaring prices of FANG stocks, referring to the shares of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.

    “Yes. They are great companies, but ETFs may have accentuated the flow of capital into those stocks," he said at the Delivering Alpha Conference in New York on Wednesday. “Things that are most hyped … produce the most pain.”

    The investor is also concerned the rise of ETF investing is making FANG stock investing more risky as many of these funds are using the same "momentum" factor.

    “A conspicuous number of ETFs are concentrated in the same stocks," he said. "When things go cold … who is going to buy it?"

    Marks is known for his prescient investment memos, which warned about the financial crisis and the dot-com bubble implosion. Oaktree Capital had $121 billion of assets under management as of March. The investor has a net worth of $2 billion, according to Forbes.

