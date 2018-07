First, Consumer Reports uses secret shoppers to buy all of its televisions at retail price. (It does this for every product it reviews.)

“The reason they’re called secret shoppers is because we really don’t want manufacturers to know that we work for Consumer Reports. We don’t want to have a sample that’s souped-up given to us to test,” said Jon Malatino, senior technician at Consumer Reports.

By never accepting samples from manufacturers, Consumer Reports ensures the products it reviews are the same ones everyday buyers are purchasing and putting in their homes.

The testers are looking at two major types of TV technologies: LCD and OLED.

“We evaluate the black levels of the TVs, the color, sound, HDR and 4K performance. Once all those individual tests are done, we move [the TVs] to another lab and do a full viewing evaluation,” said Matt Ferretti, assistant test project leader at Consumer Reports.