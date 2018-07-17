These are the leading candidates to be the next president of Goldman as the bank shakes up its ranks

Goldman Sachs President David Solomon's promotion to chief executive officer in October sets off a cascade of vacancies, none more important than for his current position.



Solomon, 56, will likely announce his successor — or a pair of them as co-presidents — in September before taking the reins from Lloyd Blankfein, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Here are the leading candidates:



John Waldron, 49:

Waldron, a star dealmaker who came from Bear Stearns like Solomon, has been given a series of high-profile roles within the investment bank, culminating with his being named co-head of the advisory division in 2014. He joined Goldman in 2000 and has been co-head of the media and entertainment group and a practice catering to private equity firms.