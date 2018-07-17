    Behind the scenes as Intel sets a world record for flying over 2,000 drones at once

    Behind the scenes as Intel sets a world record for flying over 2,000 drones at once

    June 15, 2018 — Intel breaks the record for the most number of drones flown at the same time 
    How Intel made its world record-breaking drone show   

    In the early morning on Sunday, July 15, Intel broke the Guinness World Record for simultaneously flying the most unmanned aerial vehicles. The company flew 2,018 drones in Folsom, California, for a show that lasted about 5 minutes. It featured imagery that celebrated Intel's 50th anniversary.

    The previous record was 1,374 drones, set back in April by China's Xi'an City Wall with drones made by EHang.

    Since the program launched in 2015, Intel’s Shooting Star drones have performed more than 300 shows in 16 countries, including the 2017 Super Bowl and the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

    Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how Intel creates these dazzling drone displays.

