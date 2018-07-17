‘Treasonous’ Trump and ‘Putin’s poodle’: Scathing headlines follow the Trump-Putin summit

Other headlines and cartoons were scathing: The Mirror, a U.K. left-leaning tabloid, has “Putin’s Poodle” emblazoned on its front page while the Daily Express, another British tabloid, bannered “Cold War is over, Putin tells his new best buddy.”
The New York Daily News carried the headline, “Open Treason,” with a cartoon by Bill Bramhall on the front page depicting Trump shooting Uncle Sam in the head.
Many online news sites, which can easily change their lead stories and feature more of an array of opinion and analysis, also lambasted Trump.
The Washington Post was unequivocal in its take on the summit, with headlines of reaction pieces, op-eds and analysis including “‘Very much counter to the plan:' Trump defies advisers in embrace of Putin,” “The moment called for Trump to stand up for America. He chose to bow” and “‘Disgraceful,’ ‘shameful:' Trump’s defense of Putin finds few supporters in Congress.”
Meanwhile, the online version of The New York Times led with the factual “Trump, at Putin’s side, questions U.S. Intelligence on 2016 election” and “Some Republicans rebuke Trump for siding with Putin,” but also carried an opinion piece by White House correspondent Mark Landler headlined ”Trump sheds all notions of how a president should conduct himself abroad.”
The Wall Street Journal's Gerald F. Seib noted that, "It was possible that Vladimir Putin would be in a tough spot after his summit with President Trump. Instead, most of the squirming is being done by Republicans in Congress, the U.S. intelligence community and overseas allies," under the headline "Trump Leaves GOP, intelligence community and allies in the hot seat."
Not everyone was displeased with Trump. Unsurprisingly, the right-wing Breitbart News' Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak leaped to Trump's defense, calling the summit a "success the media can't admit."