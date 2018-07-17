‘Treasonous’ Trump and ‘Putin’s poodle’: Scathing headlines follow the Trump-Putin summit

President Donald Trump’s siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than his own intelligence services — who said Russia had meddled in the U.S. election in 2016 — has prompted a litany of eye-grabbing headlines in the press.

Trump's summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday saw the leaders chat in private before a press conference during which Trump made waves by saying that, despite advice from the U.S. Intelligence community, he believed Putin's repudiation of the allegations.

Trump's refusal to condemn Russia has largely prompted consternation, scorn and disbelief from politicians, pundits and the press.

Most newspapers Tuesday morning went for variations on the theme — Trump appearing to side with Putin — with an image of the men shaking hands featuring widely on front pages around the world.