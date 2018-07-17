When end-of-life planning is suddenly a lot closer than you thought

When faced with chronic disease or disability, noted psychiatrist and author Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ five stages of grief can be helpful, said Marty Shenkman, an estate-planning attorney in Fort Lee, New Jersey, “even if they don’t happen in that exact order.”

“It may seem awkward or uncomfortable, but there’s no reason not to reach out to a mental health professional or social worker for guidance,” said Shenkman, whose wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2006.

Your family may also be struggling, and it’s a good time to seek help. “Another great person to talk to is your care manager, who can be a social worker or RN with expertise in this area,” he said. “They can bridge some of the different issues.”

“Frequently in estate planning when there is an emotionally charged event, all sorts of things that have been kept under the surface boil over,” said Shenkman. “Yet you need to do planning.”