Here's what that start-up using blockchain to save journalism is actually doing

10:18 PM ET Sun, 6 May 2018

Beginning Aug. 13, Civil will have an initial coin offering, selling up $32 million worth of its cryptocurrency tokens, CVL, valued at 27 to 94 cents each. There will be a fixed number of tokens.

The company prefers to call the ICO a “token launch,” because it's meant for people who want to participate in the platform rather than for speculators. To weed out people just trying to cash in, interested buyers are required to register, answer and pass a questionnaire and be approved. Then, they must demonstrate "proof of use" to ensure tokens are being used as intended.

People won't have to use CVL tokens just to read the news — each newsroom will be a free-standing organization with conventional revenue streams, like subscription models and donations. Advertising-based revenue models are not banned, but Civil newsrooms will have to be transparent about their advertisers.

"We recognize the significant role that advertising can play in a newsroom’s revenue model. We’re not looking to create an additional hurdle by banning ads outright. Newsrooms will, however, need to be transparent about advertisers, and recognize that their ability to publish on Civil can be challenged if there’s ever a credible case that advertisers are influencing their editorial process," the Civil team wrote in an email.

Instead, the CVL tokens are meant to distribute the accountability for producing quality journalism among a large number of stakeholders interested in journalism, rather than a narrow group of business owners interested only in profits. The tokens give stakeholders, known as citizens, the power to launch their own newsrooms on the platform, and to reward quality journalism by buying memberships to particular publications (although traditional currency can also be used for that).

More centrally, citizens can also use tokens to challenge a newsroom they find in gross violation of Civil's constitution, which is built upon standard journalism ethics and prohibits things like hate speech, misinformation promotion and plagiarism.

“If you are committing a gross violation of these things, you have an incentivized audience ready to challenge a newsroom,” Coolidge said.

If a citizen notices a newsroom in violation of Civil's constitution, he or she can stake tokens to challenge that newsroom. The stake is high, about $1,000, to dissuade citizens from challenging a newsroom based on typos and other minor mistakes.

Once a newsroom has been challenged, other citizens can then use tokens to vote on the issue. If the violation is determined to be valid, the newsroom must surrender the amount staked by the challenger, who then keeps half. Those who weigh in with their votes also get a token payout, thus giving citizens a financial incentive weigh in on the quality of the journalism they consume.

“We are using cryptoeconomics — cryptoeconomic games — to create a dynamic of incentives and dissuasion to facilitate good actors,” Civil co-founder Lillian Ruiz said.

Civil acknowledges the opinion of the masses is not infallible. In the case of a malicious attack or mob rule, token holders, journalists or newsrooms can appeal to a third party arbiter, known as the Civil Council. The Council is made up of notable journalists, including the Tow Center's Emily Bell, Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, former Wikimedia Foundation director Sue Gardner, Columbia University professor Raju Narisetti and Ellen Goodman, professor of Law at Rutgers University.

If a newsroom violates the constitution, it will be excluded from the Civil Registry, a list of trustworthy news organizations.