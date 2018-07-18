Watch Blue Origin test the limits of the New Shepard rocket in this year's second test flight

The company also said it has included "a suite of payloads" from its employees, sending their stuff into space and then returning it. The opportunity is a part of Blue Origin's internal "Fly My Stuff" program.

In April, Blue Origin's eighth New Shepard mission launched, landed and successfully deployed the unmanned Crew Capsule 2.0, which sits on top of the rocket. The capsule features room for six, with massive windows providing expansive views of the Earth once in space.

New Shepard— named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard — launches vertically from the West Texas facility. New Shepard is designed to offer tourists a ride to space, bringing passengers in a capsule up past 350,000 feet, where they would spend about 10 minutes floating in zero gravity before returning back to Earth.

Blue Origin will soon open flights to tourists but only after completing its own crewed flight tests, the company told CNBC on July 12. However, ticket pricing for passengers has yet to be determined, the company says.

"We will fly Blue Origin astronauts before we fly commercial passengers and haven't done any real work on passenger selection or the ticket sale process," Blue Origin said in a statement to CNBC.

Bezos has described space travel as "the most important thing" he's currently working on and the company is steadily progressing toward that goal. The private space race continues to heat up, as Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, which is also in the late stages of its flight testing program, has sold more than 700 tickets for tourists to go to suborbital space, at $250,000 a pop.

