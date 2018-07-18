    ×

    The Edge

    The Edge

    Watch Blue Origin test the limits of the New Shepard rocket in this year's second test flight

    [The stream is slated to start at about 10:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Blue Origin is set to launch its New Shepard rocket on Wednesday for the ninth time, taking off from the company's facility near Van Horn, Texas.

    Founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin says this flight will be "a high altitude escape motor test," pushing New Shepard "to its limits" to make sure "that astronauts can get away from an anomaly at any time during flight." On board New Shepard, inside the company's capsule, is Blue Origin's test dummy named "Mannequin Skywalker," as well as payloads for gathering data from NASA, companies and universities.

    The rocket booster for Blue Origin's New Shepard lands on the company's pad near Van Horn, Texas after a successful mission. 
    Blue Origin
    The rocket booster for Blue Origin's New Shepard lands on the company's pad near Van Horn, Texas after a successful mission. 

    The company also said it has included "a suite of payloads" from its employees, sending their stuff into space and then returning it. The opportunity is a part of Blue Origin's internal "Fly My Stuff" program.

    In April, Blue Origin's eighth New Shepard mission launched, landed and successfully deployed the unmanned Crew Capsule 2.0, which sits on top of the rocket. The capsule features room for six, with massive windows providing expansive views of the Earth once in space.

    New Shepard— named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard — launches vertically from the West Texas facility. New Shepard is designed to offer tourists a ride to space, bringing passengers in a capsule up past 350,000 feet, where they would spend about 10 minutes floating in zero gravity before returning back to Earth.

    Blue Origin will soon open flights to tourists but only after completing its own crewed flight tests, the company told CNBC on July 12. However, ticket pricing for passengers has yet to be determined, the company says.

    "We will fly Blue Origin astronauts before we fly commercial passengers and haven't done any real work on passenger selection or the ticket sale process," Blue Origin said in a statement to CNBC.

    Bezos has described space travel as "the most important thing" he's currently working on and the company is steadily progressing toward that goal. The private space race continues to heat up, as Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, which is also in the late stages of its flight testing program, has sold more than 700 tickets for tourists to go to suborbital space, at $250,000 a pop.

    About

    The Edge explores the limitless potential of innovation: From how new products and ideas will shape our lives to the long-term investment opportunity that’ll bring you high yield returns.