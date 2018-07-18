Aerospace titans Boeing and Airbus top $110 billion in orders at Farnborough

Boeing and Airbus have continued their battle to win the most business at the Farnborough International Airshow, racking up commercial plane orders worth more than $110 billion.

It should be noted that all the prices quoted are the planemakers’ official list prices with steep discounts likely to be negotiated by buyers. Additionally, the gross dollar number includes loose commitments to future deals and updates to previously agreed contracts.

The U.S. planemaker Boeing has the initiative, inking deals over three days at the show in England that are worth more than $60 billion.

A memorandum of understanding between Vietjet Air and Boeing for the purchase of 100 737 MAX airplanes and signed Wednesday marked the latest big order for the Seattle-based firm, with a list price exceeding $12 billion.

Other notable deals for Boeing include Volga DPNER’s commitment to buy 34 freighter planes, DHL’s deal to buy 11 freighters and an almost $10 billion contract for Air Lease Corp to buy 78 new Boeing aircraft.