Every time you touch your phone, you are likely touching glass made by Corning, which creates some of the toughest glass in the world. Corning has been making glass for smartphones for years, even as far back as the first iPhone in 2007. Just last year, Apple invested $200 million in the company’s R&D branch.

Now, Corning is releasing its newest product: Gorilla Glass 6.

"Gorilla Glass 6 not only survives higher drop heights than Gorilla Glass 5, but also survives repeated drops," said John Bayne, vice president and general manager of Corning Gorilla Glass. "We did a recent survey and people are dropping their phones roughly seven times a year. And the majority of these drops are occurring at one meter. So in our lab tests, we dropped Gorilla Glass 6 on a test vehicle repeatedly, and it survived up to 15 times, which was twice the survival rate of Gorilla Glass 5. And when we look at competing glasses, most of them broke after the first drop."