Cramer's lightning round: The turn in Advanced Micro Devices' stock is real   

Advanced Micro Devices: “I like it. I agree with you. [CEO] Lisa Su has done a remarkable job. It is a real turn. The stock does belong up here. In fact, it belongs higher.”

Iridium Communications Inc.: “It’s moved up 50 percent. I recommended it much lower. I have cooled on the stock a bit because where are the profits? That’s what I want to know: Where are the profits?”

Twilio Inc.: “[CEO] Jeff Lawson has done a remarkable job. He had to navigate the Uber problem. He got through it. He’s got Airbnb. Look, he’s got everybody on the platform. Here’s what I have to say: I think Lawson’s done a fantastic job, and in the end, it’s still a buy.”

Apache Corporation: “Apache’s problem is too much of it is natural gas. It did have a nice move up. And I’ll tell you, I’d rather be in so many others, but if they get that natural gas pipeline through to Mexico, they are going to do incredibly well. I will give them that, but I cannot tell you to buy it up here.”

Carnival Cruise Lines: “Carnival’s oversold. Norwegian Cruise had some good things to say. I think that that whole group is way too low and oil’s come back down a little bit, too.”