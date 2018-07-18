Futures point to a slightly higher open amid corporate earnings, data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Wednesday morning, as investors monitor a flurry of corporate earnings and a fresh batch of economic data.

At around 4:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 4 points, indicating an implied open of around 10 points higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures were both set to open little changed from the previous session.

The moves in pre-market trade come shortly after an upbeat assessment on the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The head of America’s central bank also downplayed the impact of global trade risks on the outlook for future rate hikes.

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday, as strong gains for Amazon and a rebound in Netflix shares helped to aid a big comeback in the previous session. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.6 percent to hit a record high, while the Dow and S&P 500 also got a boost from robust corporate earnings to close modestly higher.

On the earnings front, Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley and U.S. Bancorp were all due to release their latest figures shortly before the opening bell. American Express, eBay and IBM were all set to report earnings after the close of Wednesday’s session.

Looking to data, housing starts and building permits for June are set to be published at around 8:30 a.m. ET.