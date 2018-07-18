Hedge fund billionaire Einhorn places sixth in major poker tournament

Hedge fund billionaire David Einhorn busted out of a $1 million buy-in poker tournament just short of taking home prize money, Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Einhorn and 26 other businessmen and poker players each ponied up $1 million to enter the World Series of Poker's “Big One for One Drop" tournament.

Einhorn survived two days of play and came into the third day with the fifth most chips of the 6 remaining players.

But, while other players were doing all they could to avoid getting eliminated, Einhorn didn’t seem to mind playing aggressively.

For his sixth-place finish Einhorn receives no prize money. Fifth place would have paid out $2 million.

Einhorn has been a regular at the World Series of Poker for years, always giving his winnings away to charity.

This year he played sporting a shirt that said “Service Year,” a charity that allows people to serve in the community for a year, and be paid for it.

Simply playing in the tournament was a charitable endeavor as $80,000 from each entry goes to the charity One Drop, an organization dedicated to sustainable access to safe water.