Microsoft set to report earnings after the bell

Microsoft will report earnings for the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, after the bell on Thursday. The company will hold a conference call with analysts at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Here's what analysts are expecting:

Earnings: $1.08 per share, excluding certain items, according to Thomson Reuters.

$1.08 per share, excluding certain items, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue: $29.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

In recent years CEO Satya Nadella has focused investor attention around the Commercial Cloud, a group of products including commercial tiers of the Office 365 productivity software, Dynamics 365 business software and the Azure public cloud. In a Tuesday note, KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts led by Brent Bracelin estimated that Commercial Cloud produced $6.55 billion in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, representing 46 percent growth. That would be down sequentially from about 58 percent growth.

The KeyBanc analysts estimated that Azure on its own would yield $2.05 billion of the Commercial Cloud revenue, with 80 percent year-over-year-growth, down sequentially from 93 percent growth in the previous quarter. Analysts at Raymond James and Stifel have also predicted 80 percent growth for Azure in recent days, while Credit Suisse analysts were more optimistic, looking for 84 percent growth.

As Azure becomes a bigger portion of Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud business segment, alongside products like System Center and SQL Server, it will lower the segment's gross margins, even if Azure's own gross margins improve, the KeyBanc analysts wrote.

In the fiscal fourth quarter Microsoft announced the $7.5 billion acquisition of code hosting company GitHub, as well as an Office 365 redesign. And it faced criticism for its collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

For the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, analysts are expecting Microsoft to forecast $27.38 billion in revenue.

Microsoft stock is up about 23 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock hit new all-time highs several times and crossed the $100 mark for the first time in the fiscal fourth quarter.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.