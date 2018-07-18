    ×

    Here's what it's like to be a Supreme Court justice

    Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan (back row, L-R), Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch in taking a new family photo including Gorsuch, their most recent addition, at the Supreme Court building in Washington.
    Being a Supreme Court justice is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But it’s still a job, and a grueling one, at that. Justices often evaluate thousands of cases a year, selecting dozens that will go before the court and making decisions that will impact millions of Americans.

    The position does come with some decent perks, though, like lifetime employment, a generous retirement package and obvious prestige. As Justice Clarence Thomas once told California college students, being on the Supreme Court is an honor, but he wouldn’t say he actually liked it. In fact, he lamented, there’s no money and no privacy.

