    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys mixed as investors monitor economic data

    • The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.8600 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.9701 percent.
    • Looking to data, housing starts and building permits for June are set to be published at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

    U.S. government debt prices were mixed Wednesday morning, as investors awaited fresh economic data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.8600 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.9701 percent.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Looking to data, housing starts and building permits for June are set to be published at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Elsewhere, oil prices dipped Wednesday after news of a rise in U.S. crude inventories defied analysts’ expectations. The U.S. oil market has been relatively tight in recent months but data from the American Petroleum Institute showed an unexpected upswing of more than 600,000 barrels in national crude inventories.

    Global benchmark Brent crude traded at around $71.43 a barrel Wednesday morning, down more than 1 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $67.49 a barrel, 0.9 percent lower.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---