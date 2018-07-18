US Treasurys mixed as investors monitor economic data

Looking to data, housing starts and building permits for June are set to be published at around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, oil prices dipped Wednesday after news of a rise in U.S. crude inventories defied analysts’ expectations. The U.S. oil market has been relatively tight in recent months but data from the American Petroleum Institute showed an unexpected upswing of more than 600,000 barrels in national crude inventories.

Global benchmark Brent crude traded at around $71.43 a barrel Wednesday morning, down more than 1 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $67.49 a barrel, 0.9 percent lower.