    ×

    Delivering Alpha

    White House economic advisor Kudlow says no recession is in sight right now

    Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council. 
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council. 

    In the face of fears that the U.S. economy's growth spurt may be temporary, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said there's little chance of a recession anytime soon.

    Wall Street has been worried that the bond market, via a narrowing of the difference in yields for the two-year and 10-year notes, is signaling an economic downturn.

    But Kudlow, the National Economic Council director, said those fears are misplaced.

    There is "no recession in sight right now," Kudlow said Wednesday at the Delivering Alpha conference, presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

    The spread between the two government debt instruments has plunged to about a quarter point, or 25 basis points. Some economists say that when the short-term yield exceeds its longer-term counterpart, that means a recession is coming, probably within a year. An "inverted yield curve" has foretold each of the past seven recessions.

    However, Kudlow, citing a New York Fed study reported on CNBC.com, said investors are looking at the wrong relationship. Instead, they should focus on the difference between the 10-year note and the three-month bill. That gap is about 84 basis points.

    "Don't be gloomy and doomy in an overboard sense," Kudlow said. "The American economy is in good shape."

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

    More From Delivering Alpha

    Previous Years

    • Delivering Alpha 2017

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 7th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 12, 2017.

    • Delivering Alpha 2017 stage, signage
      2017 Advisory Board

      Meet the 2017 advisory board of Delivering Alpha, which takes place on September 12, 2017 at The Pierre in New York City.

    • The stage at Delivering Alpha 2016 in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
      Delivering Alpha 2016

      CNBC and Institutional Investor hosted the 6th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference on September 13, 2016.

    About

    CNBC and Institutional Investor are pleased to host the 8th Annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York City on July 18, 2018. Please take note of the new month for 2018. Delivering Alpha continues to be an incomparable who’s who of the investor community with leading asset manager and institutional investors offering candid views along with illustrious political and economic commentators appearing in short segments moderated by CNBC talent and II editors.

    To request additional information on Delivering Alpha, please contact lyao@ttivanguard.com.