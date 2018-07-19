The midterm elections are still months away, but big-money donors are already flooding battleground House races with campaign contributions. So far, Democrats have picked up an early fundraising edge.
Based on a CNBC analysis of the latest campaign finance filings in 46 battleground districts, Democrats are pulling in more cash overall than their GOP rivals in those key races, reversing a trend that favored the GOP for the last four full House election cycles. Total contributions to Democrats in those districts to date stand at about $120 million, or more than twice what Democrats raised in each of the last four cycles. GOP candidates have raised just under $100 million in those districts.