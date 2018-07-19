European markets set for a mixed open amid earnings; UK makes preparations for ‘no-deal’ Brexit 

European shares are set to start Thursday’s trading session on a mixed note, as investors await further corporate results and digest political events.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 3 points at 7,679; the DAX is expected to open lower by 7 points at 12,753; and the CAC 40 is set to open off by 7 points at 5,440; according to IG.

Asian shares traded modestly higher taking cue from the positive sentiment seen on Wall Street on Wednesday, after yet another day of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings. According to Reuters, Wall Street trading desks could be at a turning point following the sovereign debt crisis, with revenue on track to hit its best year since 2011.