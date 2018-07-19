    ×

    European markets set for a mixed open amid earnings; UK makes preparations for ‘no-deal’ Brexit 

    • Wall Street trading desks could be at a turning point following the sovereign debt crisis, with revenue on track to hit its best year since 2011.
    • Ryanair is to face its biggest-ever strike by cabin crew next week, with about 600 flights expected to be cancelled.

    European shares are set to start Thursday’s trading session on a mixed note, as investors await further corporate results and digest political events.

    The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 3 points at 7,679; the DAX is expected to open lower by 7 points at 12,753; and the CAC 40 is set to open off by 7 points at 5,440; according to IG.

    Asian shares traded modestly higher taking cue from the positive sentiment seen on Wall Street on Wednesday, after yet another day of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings. According to Reuters, Wall Street trading desks could be at a turning point following the sovereign debt crisis, with revenue on track to hit its best year since 2011.

    New trade deal

    Meanwhile, trade relations remain in the spotlight with White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow suggesting that the European Union will be offering a significant deal on trade with the U.S. soon. Speaking to CNBC at a conference Wednesday, he said that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who is to visit Washington next week, will put on the table “an important free trade offer.” Separately, President Donald Trump also said Wednesday that the White House may prepare a trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

    In the U.K., Dominic Raab, the new chief Brexit negotiator is set to publish and spread technical advice for businesses and households in case there’s no agreement with the European Union, the Financial Times reported.

    In the corporate world, Ryanair is to face its biggest-ever strike by cabin crew next week, with about 600 flights expected to be cancelled, as differences.

    Alstom, SAP, Volvo, Nordea, Unilever and Sports Direct are set to publish their latest results Thursday. The data calendar is thin with only retail sales out in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time.

