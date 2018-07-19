Farnborough Airshow: Six aircraft that are grabbing attention

The 2018 Farnborough International Airshow has exhibited the latest in military hardware, commercial aircraft, flying cars and space technology.
It's also a big battle ground for aerospace giants Boeing and Airbus as they aim to win new customers. So far, Boeing has managed to get more orders than Airbus, but both planemakers have enjoyed a healthy stream of business.
CNBC takes you through some of the aircraft on display at the U.K. event as companies look to impress prospective buyers.
Airbus came to Farnborough armed with its new A220-300 plane, specifically designed for the 130-160 seat market.
The plane was formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries before the Canadian company sold its controlling stake in the program to the Airbus.
At Farnborough, the founder of Jet Blue, David Neeleman, spent $5.5 billion on 60 of the planes to help launch his U.S. start-up airline.
Brazilian planemaker Embraer recently gave up a controlling stake in its commercial aircraft division to Boeing.
Its E190-E2 is seen as a rival to the Airbus A220-300 in the battle within the small jetliner market.
Due to better-than-expected fuel burn during tests in January, Embraer has increased the aircraft’s range to 2,880 nautical miles. The plane arrived in Farnborough sporting a hugely aggressive shark face.
British sports carmaker Aston Martin has joined the likes of Uber, Airbus and Rolls-Royce in a bid to build a short-hop flying vehicle.
The Volante Vision concept debuted at Farnborough and is pitched as a three-seat luxury vehicle. It is designed for vertical take-off and landing and is being developed with the help of Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Rolls-Royce.
This new RAF fighter jet is being developed in a joint venture by Rolls Royce, MBDA, BAE Systems and Italian firm Leonardo.
It was announced by U.K. Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson on Monday with a mock-up placed behind him.
The jet is to receive an initial £2 billion worth of development money and is seen as being key to maintaining the U.K.’s “control of the air,” Williamson said. It will eventually replace the Eurofighter Typhoon.
U.K. firm Hybrid Air Vehicles has used Farnborough to unveil a “luxury” passenger cabin for the world’s largest aircraft, the Airlander 10.
The cabin is 151 feet long and the British manufacturer said up to 19 passengers will be able to take part in three-day expeditions.
The aircraft has had teething issues, including a crash during a test flight in August 2016.
Boeing’s 737 MAX has left a big mark on the 2018 Farnborough Airshow, with the aircraft once again proving a best seller.
The mid-sized airliner, which is lauded for its fuel efficiency, has racked up more than 400 orders and intents to buy. Boeing says the 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in its history.