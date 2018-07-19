Farnborough Airshow: Six aircraft that are grabbing attention

The 2018 Farnborough International Airshow has exhibited the latest in military hardware, commercial aircraft, flying cars and space technology.

It's also a big battle ground for aerospace giants Boeing and Airbus as they aim to win new customers. So far, Boeing has managed to get more orders than Airbus, but both planemakers have enjoyed a healthy stream of business.

CNBC takes you through some of the aircraft on display at the U.K. event as companies look to impress prospective buyers.