Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Skechers plummeted more than 20 percent in extended-hours trading. The shoe company missed analysts' earnings expectations for its second quarter, posting only 29 cents per share compared with the 41 cents that was estimated. Skechers met analysts' revenue expectations, generating $1.13 billion for its second quarter.

Capital One stock was up more than 1 percent in after-hours trading. The bank holding company beat analysts' earnings expectations for its second quarter, posting $3.22 versus the $2.63 that was estimated. Capital One also beat analysts' revenue expectations, generating $7.19 billion versus the $6.95 billion that was estimated.

Skyworks Solutions stock was up more than 3 percent in extended-hours trading. The semiconductor manufacturing company beat analysts' earnings expectations for its third quarter, posting $1.64 per share versus the estimated $1.60. Skyworks also generated revenue of $894 million for its third quarter, up from the analysts' estimated $889 million. The company raised its dividend from 32 cents to 38 cents, a 19 percent increase.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical were up more than 4 percent in after-hours trading.The healthcare robotics company beat analysts' estimates for its third quarter, earning $2.76 per share versus the $2.50 that was expected. Intuitive Surgical also beat analysts' revenue expectations, generating $909 million versus the $877 that was estimated. The company shipped 220 da Vinci Surgical Systems in its second quarter of 2018, compared to 166 for its second quarter in 2017.

Shares of Celanese shot up more than 8 percent in extended-hours trading. The chemical company beat analysts' earnings expectations for its second quarter, posting $2.90 per share versus the $2.46 that was estimated. Celanese also beat analysts' expectations, generating $1.84 billion versus the $1.81 billion that was estimated.