US futures suggest a negative open as earnings season continues

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a negative open on Thursday, as investors tracked further earnings results and monitored political events.

Around 4 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 38 points, indicating a negative open of 55.29 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicated a downbeat start to their respective trading sessions.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed on a higher note boosted by stronger-than-expected corporate results. The season has been positive for U.S. traders, who are on track for their best year since 2011, Reuters reported. Among the companies reporting this Thursday are Bank of NY Mellon, Microsoft and Paypal.

Market players are also awaiting jobless numbers due at 8:30 a.m. ET time and the Philly Fed manufacturing index due at the same time.

Meanwhile, traders will also keep an eye on politics after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. may negotiate a trade deal with Mexico. Regarding trade, the White House signaled it is also expecting an offer from Europe for a free trade deal.

Speaking to CNBC at a conference Wednesday, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that he had been told that European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who is to visit Washington next week, will put on the table “an important free trade offer.”