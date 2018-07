While Wall Street will be turning its attention to brand-new corporate earnings, bond investors will be focused on key data.

There will be updated jobless numbers due at 8:30 a.m. ET, an important economic indicator for the Federal Reserve plotting the course of interest rate increases and thus for bond investors.

The Philly Fed manufacturing index is also due at the same time.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury meanwhile will auction $13 billion in 10-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities).