CNBC BEGINS THE SEARCH FOR THE CNBC UPSTART 100

A Call for Nominations

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 20, 2018—CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced it is accepting nominations for the CNBC Upstart 100, a list that showcases up-and-coming companies breaking industry barriers on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names.

The CNBC Upstart list debuted in 2017 and featured 25 companies from nearly every sector, including fintech, health tech, cybersecurity, consumer products, music, food and more. For 2018, CNBC is casting an even wider net — expanding the number of start-ups on the list from 25 to 100 — looking for technology-driven start-ups that are experiencing rapid growth due to their innovative products, apps, tools or services.

The deadline to submit the nomination form is August 10, 2018. Companies eligible for submission must meet the following criteria:

Companies must be private and independently owned

Companies are 5 years old or younger (founded no earlier than January 1, 2013)

Companies are Series B or earlier in their funding

Companies have raised a maximum of $50 million in funding, regardless of series.

Companies will be scored on a wide-range of quantitative metrics including scalability, sales and user growth, intellectual property, and more.

Winners will be notified in September and the list will be published in October across CNBC’s TV and Digital platforms.

To stay a part of the conversation, follow @CNBCTech and #Upstart100 on Twitter, and look for updates at cnbc.com/upstart.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC Digital delivers more than 52 million multi-platform unique visitors each month. CNBC.com provides real-time financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience. CNBC Make It is a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money by zeroing in on careers, leadership, entrepreneurship and personal finance.

CNBC has a vast portfolio of digital products, offering CNBC content to a variety of platforms such as: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.