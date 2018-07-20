Chinese petcare company, Dogness Corporation, rang Friday's closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

Founded in 2003 with the mission to make pet ownership easier, more scientific, and fun, it features traditional and smart collars and harnesses, leashes, gift suspenders, and other accessories.

The U.S. overall pet industry continues on an upward trajectory. Sales have risen more than 5 percent since 2017, according to Packaged Facts. In the industry, the fastest growth came from pet food, followed by veterinary services, retail channel pet supplies and non-medical pet services.

Dogness trades on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol DOGZ. Shares of Dogz rose 9-percent on Friday.