Japanese tech giant Fujitsu commits to 100 percent renewable electricity

Fujitsu has joined the RE100, a global initiative of the world’s biggest companies, all committed to renewable power, it announced Friday.



The tech giant has set itself the goal of sourcing all electricity consumed at its sites inside and outside of Japan from renewables by 2050, with an interim target of 40 percent by 2030.



To achieve its goals, Fujitsu will use a number of sourcing mechanisms, including power purchase agreements and on-site installations of solar panels. The business is also planning to continue research and development and technology trials relating to energy management and storage.



“With our technology and expertise, Fujitsu will show leadership in providing solutions for overcoming any barriers to disseminating renewable energy, such as cost,” Hideyuki Kanemitsu, head of the Responsible Business Unit at Fujitsu, said in a statement.



The Fujitsu Group has ambitious plans when it comes to sustainability and the environment. Under its Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision plan, the business wants to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2050.



The RE100 is led by international non-profit The Climate Group in partnership with the CDP, previously known as the Carbon Disclosure Project. Other members of the RE100 include Facebook, Goldman Sachs, the Carlsberg Group and eBay.



“We are delighted to welcome Fujitsu to RE100," Sam Kimmins, the head of RE100, said. “Their commitment comes at a crucial time, sending a clear message to the world that Japanese companies are committed, alongside their global peers, to using 100 percent renewable power.”