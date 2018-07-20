This robot will draw and erase anything on your walls

Scribit is a drawing robot that can turn your walls into a work of art. The little bot raised over $1.6 million on Kickstarter, crushing the company's $50,000 goal in just two hours. Scribit uses four erasable markers to draw images up to a 6.5 ft x 6.5 ft on your wall. Images are uploaded from a user's phone to the robot and automatically starts drawing. It's held to the wall with just two nails and guide wires that move it along the wall. The company says the $450 device is slated to ship by the end of the year.

