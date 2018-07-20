Trump says stock market gains since election give him opportunity to wage a trade war: 'We’re playing with the bank's money'

Trump: 'We’re playing with the bank's money' on market's gain since election to fight trade war 1 Hour Ago | 01:58

President Donald Trump said the stock market rally since his election victory gives him the opportunity to be more aggressive in his trade war with China and other countries.

“This is the time. You know the expression we’re playing with the bank’s money,” he told CNBC's Joe Kernen in a “Squawk Box” interview aired Friday.

Trump has a big cushion. The S&P 500 is up 31 percent since Trump's win on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016, through Thursday. The market's gain has slowed this year as the administration implemented new tariffs on countries with the benchmark index up 4.9 percent for 2018 through Thursday.

The president added the market would likely be much higher if he didn’t escalate the trade issues with China and the rest of the world.

“We are being taking advantage of and I don’t like it,” he said. “I would have a higher stock market right now … It could be 80 percent [since the election] if I didn’t want to do this.”