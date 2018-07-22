Fewer than four in 10 American voters approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of foreign trade policy, treatment of immigrant families at America’s southern border, and relations with Russia, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll has found.

The survey, conducted last week as Trump concluded an international trip by meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, showed those controversies haven’t yet harmed his overall popularity. The 45 percent who approved of his job performance, compared to 52 percent who disapproved, represented a slight uptick since June.

That brings Trump’s popularity more in line with those of his Oval Office predecessors, after he recorded historic lows for a new president in 2017. One major asset: by 50 percent to 34 percent, voters approve his handling of the strong economy.

But the president’s setbacks on policy flash-points that have emerged in recent months are adding to political uncertainty as mid-term elections this fall grow closer.