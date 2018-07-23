AT&T falls after missing on revenue

AT&T shares fell more than 2 percent after the telecom company reported mixed second quarter earnings and revenue.

Here’s how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: 91 cents per share vs. 85 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $38.99 billion vs. $39.39 billion expected in the Thomson Reuters survey

Postpaid subscriber net additions were 73,000 in the U.S.

Linear video subscribers declined 262,000 in the quarter, while AT&T added 342,000 subscribers to its streaming service DirecTV NOW.

AT&T also raised its full year earnings guidance to the "high end of $3.50 range" versus the $3.40 analysts had estimated.

AT&T has been losing subscribers to its traditional television packages as more consumers cut the cord and opt for cheaper streaming services. Subscriber growth for its DirecTV Now streaming service has consistently over past quarters offset declines in Satellite and U-verse subscribers and lower legacy service revenues. In wireless, both AT&T and Verizon have been losing shares of postpaid subscribers, or customers who pay a monthly bill, to cheaper rivals.

This quarter marks the first financial report since a district judge approved AT&T's highly contested $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner in June. The companies moved quickly to close the deal and begin combining operations but the Justice Department appealed the court's decision, to the surprise of AT&T executives, who expressed their commitment to defending the court's decision and the landmark merger.

On the call, investors will be watching closely to see how CEO Randall Stephenson lays out his strategic vision for the combined company, especially concerning investment in DirecTV and HBO assets and the company's roadmap for rolling out 5G.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.