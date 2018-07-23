Can’t afford a bigger home? Try renting out the one you have

Today’s housing market is so competitive and pricey that even those homeowners who might want to move up to a larger home are staying put. They either can’t find or can’t afford what they want. A new strategy, however, is becoming increasingly popular – in order to afford that new home, keep the old one.

The number of investor-owned properties continues to rise, but the ‘investors’ are not all big companies or landlords with multiple properties. More and more, they are just current owners using today’s very lucrative rental rates to pay for a bigger home.

Liz and Kevin Chamberlain, both in their mid-thirties, needed more space than their Washington, D.C. home could offer, after the birth of their first child. They thought about renovating, but the cost to expand was incredibly high, and the footprint of their Capitol Hill rowhouse was limited anyway. Their neighborhood, however, is commanding very high rents.

“We ran the numbers. I literally made a spreadsheet and ran all the different options,” said Liz, who purchased the Capitol Hill home several years ago, before she was married. “It made the most financial sense for us to keep our house in DC, rent it out, and buy here.”

Liz and Kevin bought a larger home with a big yard just outside D.C. in Cheverly, MD. She says many of their friends are doing the same thing as their families expand.

“It was great for us because we were going to be happier here in a bigger space,” she added.

Liz and Kevin had already saved money for a potential renovation, so they just used that for the downpayment on the second home, and lenders today are becoming increasingly flexible with investment home mortgages. They have to be, because higher interest rates have left them with much less refinancing business. They need to make that up somewhere.

“They're looking at the possibility of making more loans,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. “Several years ago, during the depths of the housing crisis, they would have been extremely strict, but now they are looking at the rental income as a mitigating factor for carrying two mortgages.”