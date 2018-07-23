Blue states must cut taxes or face a population drop, says Citadel's Ken Griffin

Citadel’s Ken Griffin predicts northern states that predominantly support the Democratic Party will be negatively impacted by President Donald Trump’s tax plan.
“Under Trump’s tax proposal the elimination of state and local deductibility is going to put pressure on the northern cities to either reduce taxes or they are going to face a reduction in population,” Griffin said at the Delivering Alpha Conference in New York last week. “In the next five to ten years we’ve got to deal with the pressures on the blue states to be competitive with the southern states to maintain strong workforces, strong employment bases in the northern half of our country.”