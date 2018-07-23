Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sat down with CNBC's John Harwood to discuss an array of issues, from President Donald Trump to the economy. Here, she talks about the European Union's fine of Alphabet's Google and how the U.S. pursues antitrust enforcement.

Q: The European Union just fined Google $5 billion. You like that?

A: Look, they made their case, and they make a pretty strong case. What's bothers me is…

Q: The president criticized it and said, "That shows that Europe is going after American companies."

A: No. What it shows is that Europe is serious about antitrust laws, Europe is serious about anti-competition laws, and the United States is lagging. We were once the leaders in the world on this, and no more.