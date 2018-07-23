European stocks seen lower as geopolitical, economic concerns rise 

A sea of red is expected in Europe on Monday, following their counterparts in the Asia-Pacific region on the back of President Donald Trump’s remarks last week about the Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions. Speaking to CNBC last Thursday, the president said he was “not thrilled” about rising interest rates, and expressed concern that the U.S. central bank could upset the economic recovery.

During the same interview, Trump also spoke about trade and his relationship with Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. Trump came under fire for refusing to criticize Putin during a recent summit in Helsinki, yet on Thursday, he told CNBC that if dealings with Russia don’t pan out, he will become Putin’s “worst enemy”.

News out of the White House continues to hit headlines on Monday. On Sunday evening, Trump threatened Iran’s leader Hassan Rouhani to “never ever threaten” the U.S. again or else “suffer consequences”. The tweet comes hot on the heels of President Rouhani’s own warning about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran.

In the latest concerning trade, finance leaders from the world’s 20 biggest economies called for more dialog to thwart geopolitical and trade tensions from negatively impacting global economic growth, according to Reuters. So far, the U.S. and China have both slapped $34 billion worth of tariffs upon each other, however the president has threatened to issue a much greater amount.

Elsewhere, investors will be keeping an eye on news surrounding Brexit after chief negotiators met last week. On Friday, the EU’s top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said at a news conference that the U.K.’s pitches on its future relationship with the bloc had constructive components, yet several questions still lingered, Reuters reported.