Anyone can see your Venmo payments — here's how to make them private

PayPal's Venmo is a convenient tool for buying goods and sending or receiving money to and from friends.

But it also reveals information you may not have wanted out there.

By default, all of your transactions are public for anyone to see. Anybody can see who you paid, when you paid them and the reason for the transaction that you enter. (The amount of the transaction is not public.)

That means I can easily log in and see the payments you've made to anyone, even if we're not friends and I don't know you.

Fortunately, there's a way to fix it, and we'll show you how.