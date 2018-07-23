Lockheed Martin raised its 2018 forecast as it reported second-quarter earnings which beat Wall Street expectations.

The defense contractor beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines in its quarterly report. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $4.05 per share – ahead of $3.92 per share forecast by Thomson Reuters – and revenue of $13.4 billion – over half a billion more than forecast by Thomson Reuters. The company bumped up its 2018 forecast to a range of $16.75 to $17.05 earnings per share and an expected full year revenue between $51.6 billion to $53.1 billion – a raise of more than $1.2 billion on the low-end of the range.

Shares of Lockheed Martin rose nearly 1.8 percent in premarket trading. The company’s stock has risen nearly 10 percent in the past year, as of Monday’s close at $318.33, but has slid 5 percent over the last three months.

Lockheed Martin also raised its expected annual cash flow for the year to an estimated $3.3 billion, from its previous expectation of $3 billion.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.