The Daily News Twitter account went off the rails after the paper cut half its staff

The New York Daily News Twitter account went rogue on Monday, following layoffs that cut the newsroom in half and eliminated the social media team.

Someone took charge of the tabloid's Twitter feed, tweeting GIFs and memes, which were later deleted. It isn't clear who took control of the account.

The first post was of a popular GIF of a confused John Travolta from the film "Pulp Fiction."

The tweet, which was the last to be deleted from the feed, received more than 8,000 likes and was retweeted more than 2,000 times.