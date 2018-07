News out of the U.S. administration continues to shake up sentiment across the globe Monday, with international markets falling into the red before the Wall Street open. Markets have been on edge following recent comments by the U.S. President Donald Trump who said he was “not thrilled” about rising interest rates, and expressed concern that the U.S. central bank could upset the economic recovery.

Late Sunday evening, Trump threatened Iran’s leader Hassan Rouhani to “never, ever threaten” the U.S. again or else “suffer consequences”. The tweet comes shortly after President Rouhani issued his own warning to Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran.

At a G-20 meeting in Argentina over the weekend, finance leaders from the world’s biggest economies called for more dialog to help prevent geopolitical and trade tensions from negatively impacting global economic growth, according to Reuters.

While investors will be keeping a close eye on turbulence in the political sphere, fresh corporate earnings are scheduled to be released on Monday. Out of the cluster set to report, investors will be paying close attention to Halliburton, Hasbro, Illinois Tool Works, Luxottica Group, Alphabet, TD Ameritrade and Whirlpool’s financial results.