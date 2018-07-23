Watch: Trump hosts showcase of 'Made in America' products

[The stream is slated to start at 3:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a showcase of American-made products Monday afternoon in the White House's Jacqueline Kennedy garden.

Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials are also scheduled to attend the event throughout the day, a White House spokeswoman confirmed to The Hill.

The spokeswoman said the showcase will highlight products from all 50 states, such as boots from Texas and wool yarn from Maine.

The event touting "Made in America" products comes just days after Trump indicated he was willing to slap more tariffs on other countries, including $505 billion on imports of Chinese goods.